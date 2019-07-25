|
|
Barbara A. Platz
New London, PA - 1939 - 2019
Barbara A. Platz, 79, of New London, PA passed away on July 9, 2019 at M M Ewing Continuing Care Center Nursing Home, Canandaigua, NY.
She was the wife of the late Charles F. Platz, Jr.
Born in Wilmington, DE she was the daughter of the late Walter J. and Nellie B. Simmons Jorison.
Barbara was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Oxford.
She is survived by two grandsons, Philip J. Platz and Matthew Neisserr; and two granddaughters, Casey McGinnis and Kylie McGinnis.
A Memorial Mass will be held 11 am Monday, July 29, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 203 Church Rd., Oxford, where friends and family may visit from 10 - 10:45 am.
Interment will be in Oxford Cemetery.
Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA. www.elcol linsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 25, 2019