Barbara A. Ryan
Wilmington - Barbara A. Ryan, age 96, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020.
Miss Ryan is survived by her brother, Richard G. Ryan; her 3 nephews, Richard G. Ryan Jr., Michael C. Ryan, John T. Ryan; one grand-nephew; 6 grand-nieces; and 7 great-grand-nephews.
Services will be held privately for the family at Riverview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to the Delaware Historical Society, 505 N. Market St., Wilmington, DE 19801 or the Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Pkwy, Wilmington, DE 19806.
For the extended obituary or to offer condolences, please visit: www.dohertyfh.com