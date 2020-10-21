1/
Barbara A. Ryan
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara A. Ryan

Wilmington - Barbara A. Ryan, age 96, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020.

Miss Ryan is survived by her brother, Richard G. Ryan; her 3 nephews, Richard G. Ryan Jr., Michael C. Ryan, John T. Ryan; one grand-nephew; 6 grand-nieces; and 7 great-grand-nephews.

Services will be held privately for the family at Riverview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to the Delaware Historical Society, 505 N. Market St., Wilmington, DE 19801 or the Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Pkwy, Wilmington, DE 19806.

For the extended obituary or to offer condolences, please visit: www.dohertyfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved