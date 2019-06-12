|
Barbara Ann Antonio DeAscanis
Fenwick Island - Age 75 passed away peacefully at home, while surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Born in Baltimore, MD on March 10, 1944 and raised in New Castle, DE, Barbara was the daughter of Odie and Lula Simmons. She was a member of the William Penn High School's graduating class of 1962. She made a career as an administrative assistant in the medical field, retiring after many years of dedicated service.
She enjoyed entertaining her family and friends at her home in Fenwick Island, she loved her dogs and traveling. She looked forward to her yearly trip to the Florida Keys. She was adored by her son's friends and was regarded as a mentor to many of them. A devoted wife, loving mother and adoring grandmother. Barbara will be very dearly missed by all who knew her.
Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of 26 years, Joseph P. DeAscanis, Sr.; children, John W. Antonio, Jr. (Brenda) of New Castle, DE, Christopher J. Antonio (Stephanie) of Lewes, DE, Paul M. Antonio of New Castle, DE and Joseph P. DeAscanis, Jr. (Catherine) of Hockessin, DE; and grandchildren, John III, Rachel, Olivia and Julia. Barbara was preceded in death by her first husband John William Antonio, Sr. of New Castle, DE.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 521 Harmony St, New Castle, DE 19720. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 am Friday, June 14, 2019 also at St. Peter the Apostle Church. Interment will be private.
