Barbara Ann Crouse
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann Crouse

Newark - Barbara Ann Crouse, age 90, of Newark, DE, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Born in Barrackville, WV on April 15, 1930, she was the daughter of the late George Oscar and Bertha Mildred (Shaffer) Grumbach. Barbara worked as a telephone operator at Christiana Hospital for 17 years and at Wilmington Hospital for 8 years. In her earlier years, she was active with United Methodist Women at Newark United Methodist Church. She enjoyed visiting Camp Pecometh and Drayton Manor. Barbara and her husband enjoyed traveling to the beach and especially going back home to West Virginia. They were members of the AARP travel club. She also enjoyed traveling with the hospital club. Barbara's greatest joys in life were her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth R. Crouse. She is survived by her children, Jennie Clark (William) and Joy Hoban (David); grandchildren, Amy Szymanski, William Kenneth Clark and Julie Ann Clark; and great granddaughter, Rayelle Coburn.

All services were held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to Newark Manor Nursing Home, 254 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-368-9500




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved