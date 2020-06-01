Barbara Ann Crouse
Newark - Barbara Ann Crouse, age 90, of Newark, DE, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Born in Barrackville, WV on April 15, 1930, she was the daughter of the late George Oscar and Bertha Mildred (Shaffer) Grumbach. Barbara worked as a telephone operator at Christiana Hospital for 17 years and at Wilmington Hospital for 8 years. In her earlier years, she was active with United Methodist Women at Newark United Methodist Church. She enjoyed visiting Camp Pecometh and Drayton Manor. Barbara and her husband enjoyed traveling to the beach and especially going back home to West Virginia. They were members of the AARP travel club. She also enjoyed traveling with the hospital club. Barbara's greatest joys in life were her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth R. Crouse. She is survived by her children, Jennie Clark (William) and Joy Hoban (David); grandchildren, Amy Szymanski, William Kenneth Clark and Julie Ann Clark; and great granddaughter, Rayelle Coburn.
All services were held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to Newark Manor Nursing Home, 254 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.