Barbara Ann Dietrich
Georgetown - Barbara Ann Dietrich, 86, passed away on July 29, 2020 at home. Barbara was born on February 25, 1934 to the late James W. Dunham and Rhea King Dunham.
Barbara married Edward J. W. Dietrich in December of 1952. She loved dancing, hosting family and friends, the beach, cookouts, homemade ice cream, and raising their children. Barbara was a legal secretary, then worked with her husband's business, E. J. Dietrich Home Improvements, and retired from the State of DE Foster Grandparent Program. As an avid writer, her beautiful poetry will comfort her family for many years to come.
Barbara is survived by her children, Lieutenant Colonel Steve E. Dietrich (U.S. Army, Ret) (Barbara); Andrea D. Prettyman (Ralph), and Jon D. Dietrich (Jenika); grandchildren, Breanna D. Jonmaire (Kenneth); Keith E. Dietrich; Zachary E. Prettyman and Alyssa R. Prettyman; and great-grandchildren, Bode and Elliette Jonmaire; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded by her husband, Edward J. W. Dietrich and her sister, June D. Smith.
Visitation will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, 7 S. King St, Georgetown, DE on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 am, with a service at 12:00 pm. Burial will be private. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social gathering and distancing protocols.
Contributions can be made to the Marvel Carriage Museum, 510 S. Bedford St, Georgetown, DE 19947.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown. Online condolences may be left at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com