Barbara Ann Hawes (Trump)



Smyrna - Age 86 of Smyrna, formerly of Wilmington passed away surrounded by her loving family on April 28, 2019.



Beloved wife of the late Harry R. Hawes for 60 years. Daughter of the late William and Emma Trump. Loving mother of Vicki DiArchangelo of Reading, PA and Kathy Alphin and her husband Wayne of Middletown, DE. Grandmother of Nicole Hartranft and Archie DiArchangelo. Great-grandmother of Kathryn Harp and Rusty and Michael Hartranft. Sister of Margaret Ellison, the late Thomas Trump, late Eleanora Wagner and late Charlotte McLeod. The "Trump Girls" were a force to be reckoned with and laid the foundation for a large and loving family. Son-in-law, Archie DiArchangelo also predeceased her. She is survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Barbara worked for 30 years in the Delaware school district, touching many young lives as a teacher's aide for many elementary schools. Barbara was an avid doll collector and loved reading books on every subject, but her passion was Mickey Mouse and Disney.



She attended Asbury United Methodist Church in Smyrna and enjoyed the 8:30 a.m. service. She was a member of the Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star of Delaware.



Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Thursday, May 2nd at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday morning at the chapel at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N DuPont Parkway, New Castle between 10 and 11 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. in the cemetery chapel. Burial will follow the adjoining cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in her memory to the Helen Graham Cancer Center, 4701 Ogletown Stanton Road, Newark, DE 19713, Asbury United Methodist Church of Smyrna, 20 W. Mt. Vernon St., Smyrna DE 19977 or Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Road, Newark, DE 19711. Published in The News Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019