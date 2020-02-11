|
|
Barbara Ann Sparks
Claymont - On February 9th, 2020, Barbara Ann Sparks (Williams), age 84, passed away from this life into the arms of Jesus surrounded by her precious family.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA in 1935, Barbara had a rich life moving to Chester, PA where she attended Resurrection School, graduating from Chester High School in 1952. Barbara met the love of her life at the roller skating rink, John "Jack" Sparks; they later married in 1954.
Barb worked in a variety of administrative roles in the Brandywine School District as well as at AIG prior to the birth of her two grandsons, upon which she retired to be a fulltime "mommom".
Barb loved being a wife, a mom, a sister, and ultimately a "mommom". She enjoyed many special friendships, including her friends at Forwood Manor, with none lasting longer than to her lifelong friend, Audrey.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, her brother, Jerry, and her parents, Anne and Harold Williams. She is survived by her daughters, Diane Sparks and Beth Pearsall (Charles), her grandsons, Matthew and Joshua, her brother Thomas (Tommy) Williams, and her "adopted" daughter, Beryl, all of Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to, , 200 Continental Dr., Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713.
A Celebration of Barbara's Life will be held on Saturday, February 15, at 10 am, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, where friends may call after 9 am. Burial will be held privately.
For online condolences visit:
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020