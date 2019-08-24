|
Barbara Ann Unruh Carey
New Holland, PA - Barbara Ann Unruh Carey, 78, of New Holland, formerly of Wilmington, DE, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at her home in Garden Spot Village, New Holland. Born in Wilmington, DE, she was a daughter of the late Harold W. and Murial (Stinson) Unruh. She was married 56 years on Jan. 26 to William F. Carey.
She began her career as a secretary at the Du Pont Company in 1959 and ended her career in 1992 at Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Newark Delaware to be a full time grandmother to her eight grandchildren.
She was a member of Saint Stephen Presbyterian Church, New Holland, PA, and a former member of Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Newark, DE. Barbara became a born-again Christian in 1967 after reading Billy Graham's book, World Aflame. She was very involved in church ministries as well as nurturing activities with her eight grandchildren, creating a multi-volume compilation of all their activities and "out of the mouth of babes" comments and cute quotes over the years. It is called "KID'S QUOTES".
Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, Christopher M. (Joan) Carey of Newark, DE, and Leigh Ann (Ted) Betters of Middletown, DE; eight grandchildren, Joanna R. (Josiah) Berkebile, Christopher M. Carey, Jr., Susanna R. Carey, Nicholas G. Carey, Keri E. (Lucas) Papili, Jeremy P. Betters, Zachary L. Betters, and Joshua W. Betters; two brothers, Robert A. (Bobbie) Unruh of Georgetown, DE, and David H. (Marion) Unruh of Chambersburg, PA; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Unruh of Grifton, NC. Preceding her in death is a brother, John E. Unruh (May 2011)
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24 at 2 pm at Garden Spot Village Chapel. Visitation from 1-2 pm. A private interment will be at the Head of Christiana Cemetery, Newark, DE at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 24, 2019