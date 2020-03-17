|
Barbara Buckley Beaver
Wilmington -
Barbara Buckley Beaver, "Mom-Mom", age 92, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020 at Gilpin Hall where she has resided for the past seven years.
Barbara was a proud graduate of Ursuline Academy in 1946 and a devout catholic being a lifelong member of Holy Rosary Church. She was employed in customer service at the Bank of Delaware/PNC and later a co-owner of the Paper Mill in Concord Plaza. Growing up she spent summers at her family's home in Hack's Point MD. Mom took pride in preparing traditional polish meals at Easter and Christmas as well as family dinners every Sunday. She enjoyed watching "her boyfriend Arnold Palmer" play golf as well as cheering for the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Joseph's Hawks.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, George A. Beaver Sr., her parents, Leon and Georgia Buckley, her sister Georgia L. Wilson and brother John F. Buckley. She is survived by her children, Stephanie B. Robinson (David), George "Chip" A. Beaver Jr. (Dorothy "Dolly") and Leon "Lee" J. Beaver (Elizabeth) all of Wilmington, sister Lee Suravitch (Tony) and sister-in-law Kathleen Buckley. Barbara's pride and joy were her grandchildren, Brian (Joanne), Matthew (Maria), Michael, Jenna, C.J. and David (Katie) and great grandchildren J.D., Benjamin, Brady, Sydney, and Allison.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Gilpin Hall for the care provided during her final years.
Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be private, due to the COVID - 19 situation.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Barbara's memory to Gilpin Hall, 1101 Gilpin Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806 or Holy Rosary Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703
