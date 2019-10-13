|
Barbara "Lynn" Buffington Cleveland
- - Barbara "Lynn" Buffington Cleveland 51, passed away Peacefully with her husband & daughter by her side on 10/3/19. Lynn was born & raised in Bear, DE. She had a love for horses from a young age, from barrel racing through her teens, to taking care of the horses at Delaware Park & other numerous racetracks the last 25+years.
She is preceded in death by her mother Barbara Jane Buffington whom passed away on August 28th.
She is survived by her husband Patrick Cleveland of Wilmington, DE. Her daughter Janie Lynn Buffington of Delmar, DE, her father Emlyn "E.T." Buffington of Smyrna, 4 brothers, Bobby Buffington of Virginia, Buddy Matthews(Debbie), David Matthews(Pam), both of Seaford, DE, Robbie Matthews(Brenda) of Laurel DE, & 1 sister MaryAnn Bryan of Seaford DE.
A Celebration of Life with be held on October 20th from 2pm-5pm at The grove underneath the tent at Delaware Park, 777 Delaware Park Blvd. Wilmington, DE. 19804. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made on Lynn's behalf to the American Diabetes Association, or the .
