Barbara C. Carl
Lewes - Barbara C. Carl, age 83, of Lewes passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born in Buffalo, New York and was the daughter of the late Marion and Wilmont Clark.
Barbara graduated from Mount Pleasant High School class of 1955. She worked at DuPont for 10 years as a professional Secretary.
She was a member of St. Mathews By-the-Sea United Methodist Church; and an active volunteer for the Meals on Wheels Program through the Fenwick Island Lions Club for 12 years.
Barbara and her late husband of 60 years, John, spent 14 wonderful years in Keenwik on the Bay. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings on her back deck and loved watching the birds come and go on their canal. She loved boating with John and relaxing in her chair at the beaches of Fenwick Island.
Barbara is survived by her son John Carl (Cathy), her daughters Cindy Tomlinson (Jack) and Donna Kishbaugh (Alan), eight grandchildren Stephen, Justin, Corina, Mary Beth, Darrin, Barbara, Connor, and Britney and three great grandchildren Jared, Alexia, and Milana.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Cadbury Skilled Care for their care of Barbara during her final years.
A celebration of life will be held this coming summer for close friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Fenwick Island Lions Club, 37232 Lighthouse Road, Suite 109, West Fenwick Island, DE 19975.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com