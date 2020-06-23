Barbara Casteel



Newark - Barbara G Casteel, 77, of Newark, Delaware, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21st, 2020, with her daughters by her side. Barbara resided at Little Sister of the Poor for the past 10 years. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert A. Hirst, mother, Thelma B Coyle and her step father, Edwin Coyle. She is survived by her daughters, Joan P. Caplan (Joseph) of Lakeville, MN, Karen M. Moore (Eric) of Wilmington, DE, and 5 amazing grandchildren, Alec, Kirsten, Nickolas, Tristan and Ashton all of whom she loved and adored.









