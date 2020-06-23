Barbara Casteel
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Casteel

Newark - Barbara G Casteel, 77, of Newark, Delaware, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21st, 2020, with her daughters by her side. Barbara resided at Little Sister of the Poor for the past 10 years. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert A. Hirst, mother, Thelma B Coyle and her step father, Edwin Coyle. She is survived by her daughters, Joan P. Caplan (Joseph) of Lakeville, MN, Karen M. Moore (Eric) of Wilmington, DE, and 5 amazing grandchildren, Alec, Kirsten, Nickolas, Tristan and Ashton all of whom she loved and adored.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved