Barbara Clark
Newark, DE - Barbara Ellen Clark of Newark, DE, age 73, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was born in Wilmington, DE on April 7, 1946 to the late Albert C. Clark and RoseAllen (Maser) Clark.
Barbara graduated from Newark High School in 1964, then went on to Brown Business School for two years. Having tried banking for a time, Barbara decided to pursue her love of cooking and found her passion. She worked for the University of Delaware for 38 years doing special event food services.
Barbara was a lifelong member of the Newark United Methodist Church and belonged to the women's bible study group through the church. Barbara enjoyed knitting, crochet, and tatting. Barbara loved dogs and flowers, especially sunflowers.
Barbara is survived by her sister, Patricia Lincoln and her husband, Jeff of Claymont, DE; beloved dog, Zeke; and many close friends. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her aunt, Helen Willis.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at R.T Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main St., Newark, DE 19711. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at 11:00 AM at Newark United Methodist Church, 69 E. Main St., Newark, DE 19711, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Newark Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barbara's honor may be made payable to "Faithful Friends" or "Newark United Methodist Church" and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019