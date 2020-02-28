|
|
Barbara E. Blair
Wilmington, DE - Barbara E. (Chickadel) Blair, 90, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Her husband, Donald, passed away in 2006.
Barbara is survived by her loving dog, Zoey; her children, Lynne Baffone-Lawracy (Tom) and Albert Baffone (Jane Smith); her granddaughters, Brianna Lawracy and Crystal Baffone; her great grandchildren, Jayden and Jaianna; her sister, Marguerite Blain.
Family and friends are invited to visit at Corpus Christi Church, 905 New Road, Elsmere on Friday, March 6 from 10:00-10:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barbara may be made to the ASPCA (aspca.org).
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2020