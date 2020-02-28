Services
Corpus Christi Rc Church
905 New Rd
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 994-2922
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Corpus Christi Church
905 New Road,
Elsmere, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
905 New Road
Elsmere, DE
View Map
Interment
Following Services
All Saints Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Blair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara E. Blair


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara E. Blair Obituary
Barbara E. Blair

Wilmington, DE - Barbara E. (Chickadel) Blair, 90, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Her husband, Donald, passed away in 2006.

Barbara is survived by her loving dog, Zoey; her children, Lynne Baffone-Lawracy (Tom) and Albert Baffone (Jane Smith); her granddaughters, Brianna Lawracy and Crystal Baffone; her great grandchildren, Jayden and Jaianna; her sister, Marguerite Blain.

Family and friends are invited to visit at Corpus Christi Church, 905 New Road, Elsmere on Friday, March 6 from 10:00-10:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barbara may be made to the ASPCA (aspca.org).

Complete obituary at

www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -