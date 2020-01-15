Services
Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302)658-1555
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mother AUFCMP Church
812 N. Franklin Street
Wilmington, DE
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Mother AUFCMP Church
812 N. Franklin Street
Wilmington, DE
Barbara E. Coleman

Barbara E. Coleman Obituary
Barbara E. Coleman

Age 84, transitioned on January 7, 2020 at Wilmington Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by 5 sons, 2 daughters, 3 sisters, 1 brother-in-law, and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at Mother AUFCMP Church, 812 N. Franklin Street, Wilm., DE Viewing, 9-11, Service, 11am. Interment-DE Veterans Cemetery

Arrangements by

Bell Funeral Home

www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 20, 2020
