|
|
Barbara E. Coleman
Age 84, transitioned on January 7, 2020 at Wilmington Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by 5 sons, 2 daughters, 3 sisters, 1 brother-in-law, and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at Mother AUFCMP Church, 812 N. Franklin Street, Wilm., DE Viewing, 9-11, Service, 11am. Interment-DE Veterans Cemetery
Arrangements by
Bell Funeral Home
www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 20, 2020