Barbara E. Hiner "Doll"
New Castle - Barbara "Doll" Hiner passed away peacefully on July 27.
A viewing will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Krienen Funeral Home, 101 West 6th St. New Castle, DE from 6-8 pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, August 6 at Holy Spirit R.C. Church, 12 Winder Rd. New Castle, DE at 11 am. Interment will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019