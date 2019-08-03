Services
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
34 W 6Th St
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-9300
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Krienen Funeral Home
101 West 6th St.
New Castle, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit R.C. Church
12 Winder Rd
New Castle, DE
View Map
Barbara E. "Doll" Hiner

Barbara E. "Doll" Hiner Obituary
Barbara E. Hiner "Doll"

New Castle - Barbara "Doll" Hiner passed away peacefully on July 27.

A viewing will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Krienen Funeral Home, 101 West 6th St. New Castle, DE from 6-8 pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, August 6 at Holy Spirit R.C. Church, 12 Winder Rd. New Castle, DE at 11 am. Interment will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

302-994-9614

delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
