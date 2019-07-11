Barbara E. Malinowski



Cape May Courthouse, NJ - Barbara E. Malinowski, age 81, of Cape May Courthouse, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center surrounded by her family.



Born in Wilmington, Barbara was the daughter of the late John and Isabelle (Wadsley) Long and was a graduate of William Penn High School. She was a member of St. Hedwig's Church. Her brothers, John and William Long, predeceased her.



Barbara will be dearly missed by her husband of 63 years, Joseph F. Malinowski, Jr.; her children, Julia Hamm (Dennis), Eileen Stewart, Barbara Doherty (Daniel), Joan Osborne (John) and Mark Malinowski (Cher); 11 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.



Friends and family are invited to visitation on Monday, July 15th at St. Hedwig's Church, 408 S. Harrison St, Wilmington after 10 AM where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales Development Office, PO Box 87, Childs, MD 21916 or the Sisters of St. Francis de Sales, Mt. Aviat Academy, 399 Childs Rd., Childs, MD 21916. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com Published in The News Journal from July 11 to July 14, 2019