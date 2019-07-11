Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Hedwig's Church
408 S. Harrison St
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hedwig's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Malinowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara E. Malinowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara E. Malinowski Obituary
Barbara E. Malinowski

Cape May Courthouse, NJ - Barbara E. Malinowski, age 81, of Cape May Courthouse, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Born in Wilmington, Barbara was the daughter of the late John and Isabelle (Wadsley) Long and was a graduate of William Penn High School. She was a member of St. Hedwig's Church. Her brothers, John and William Long, predeceased her.

Barbara will be dearly missed by her husband of 63 years, Joseph F. Malinowski, Jr.; her children, Julia Hamm (Dennis), Eileen Stewart, Barbara Doherty (Daniel), Joan Osborne (John) and Mark Malinowski (Cher); 11 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to visitation on Monday, July 15th at St. Hedwig's Church, 408 S. Harrison St, Wilmington after 10 AM where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales Development Office, PO Box 87, Childs, MD 21916 or the Sisters of St. Francis de Sales, Mt. Aviat Academy, 399 Childs Rd., Childs, MD 21916. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The News Journal from July 11 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now