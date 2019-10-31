Services
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
518 S Bay Rd
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 526-4662
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
518 S Bay Rd
Dover, DE 19901
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Whatcoat United Methodist Church
341 Saulsbury Rd
Dover, DE
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Whatcoat United Methodist Church
341 Saulsbury Rd
Dover, DE
Interment
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Bear, DE
Barbara E. Simpers-Minus


1933 - 2019
Barbara E. Simpers-Minus Obituary
Barbara E. Simpers-Minus

Felton - Born December 24, 1933, transitioned to be with our Lord on Monday, October 21, 2019.

First public viewing will be held on Friday, November 1, 6 - 8 pm at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Road, Dover, DE .

Service of celebration will be held 2 pm Saturday, November 2 at Whatcoat United Methodist Church, 341 Saulsbury Rd, Dover, DE. Viewing will be from 12 - 2 pm with formal home going service to follow. Interment will be 10 am on November 4 in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.

www.ewsmithfs.com

302-526-4662
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
