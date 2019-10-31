|
|
Barbara E. Simpers-Minus
Felton - Born December 24, 1933, transitioned to be with our Lord on Monday, October 21, 2019.
First public viewing will be held on Friday, November 1, 6 - 8 pm at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Road, Dover, DE .
Service of celebration will be held 2 pm Saturday, November 2 at Whatcoat United Methodist Church, 341 Saulsbury Rd, Dover, DE. Viewing will be from 12 - 2 pm with formal home going service to follow. Interment will be 10 am on November 4 in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.
www.ewsmithfs.com
302-526-4662
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019