Barbara Elizabeth Staudt Gross

Wilmington - Barbara Elizabeth Staudt Gross of Wilmington died Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was born to the late Margaret (nee Dean) and Nicholas Staudt on June 6, 1943 at Kensington Hospital in Philadelphia. She graduated from Frankford High School in 1961 and subsequently attended St.Joseph's University, Temple University and University of Delaware. She retired in 1989 from AT&T as a systems consultant. Barbara is survived by children Erika (Mark) Juran and Adam F. Gross and her beloved granddaughter Nola. She is also survived by her brothers, Stephen (Shirley) Staudt and Eric (Paula) Staudt and sister Madelyn Rongstad, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. A small private celebration of life is planned at First Unitarian Church of Wilmington. A future graveside service for immediate family will be planned by Schoenberg Memorial Chapel, Inc. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made in her memory to either the Brandywine Valley Quilt Guild, online at brandywinevalleyquilters.org, or mailed attn: Scholarship Fund, 2902 N. Broom St, Wilmington DE 19802; or the J Siegel Jewish Community Center General Fund at siegeljcc.org. Read more at

erikajuran.com/tribute.




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
