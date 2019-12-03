|
Barbara "Bobbi" Ertel (née Schuster)
Wilmington - Age 74, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Born June 18, 1945 in New York, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Beatrice (nee Fuld) Schuster.
Bobbi is survived by her husband, Norman; children, Wendy, Emily Nisbet (Bruce), and Adam; sister, Ronni Siegel; and grandchildren, Connor, Owen, Kyle, and Aubrey.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Jewish Community Cemetery, 401 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19809. Shiva will be observed 7:00 pm, Thursday, December 5, Saturday, December 7, and Sunday, December 8 at Lodge Lane, 1221 Lodge Lane, Wilmington, DE 19809.
Schoenberg
Memorial Chapel
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019