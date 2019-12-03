Services
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 762-0334
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Jewish Community Cemetery
401 Foulk Road
Wilmington, DE
Shiva
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Lodge Lane
1221 Lodge Lane
Wilmington, DE
Shiva
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Lodge Lane
1221 Lodge Lane
Wilmington, DE
Shiva
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Lodge Lane
1221 Lodge Lane
Wilmington, DE
Barbara "Bobbi" (Schuster) Ertel


1945 - 2019
Barbara "Bobbi" (Schuster) Ertel Obituary
Barbara "Bobbi" Ertel (née Schuster)

Wilmington - Age 74, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

Born June 18, 1945 in New York, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Beatrice (nee Fuld) Schuster.

Bobbi is survived by her husband, Norman; children, Wendy, Emily Nisbet (Bruce), and Adam; sister, Ronni Siegel; and grandchildren, Connor, Owen, Kyle, and Aubrey.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Jewish Community Cemetery, 401 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19809. Shiva will be observed 7:00 pm, Thursday, December 5, Saturday, December 7, and Sunday, December 8 at Lodge Lane, 1221 Lodge Lane, Wilmington, DE 19809.

Schoenberg

Memorial Chapel
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
