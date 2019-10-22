|
|
Barbara Evelyn (Jarrell) Fallat
Bear - Barbara Evelyn (Jarrell) Fallat, age 59 of Bear, DE, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was met at Heaven's Gates, by her parents, Evelyn Barbara (Odenweller) Jarrell, and Jehovah (Tippie) Elwin Jarrell, formerly of Newport, DE.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Stephen Fallat, and their cats; her sisters, Brenda (Ronald) Penhollow, and Priscilla (Anthony) Lazzaro, Jr.; parent-in-laws, George and Mary Fallat; sister and brother-in-laws, Colleen (Regis) Reft, Anne 'Nance' (Bob) Maffia, and George (Christine) Fallat. Along with 8 nephews, 4 nieces, great-nephew and nieces.
A Memorial Service will take place at Bible Fellowship Church of Newark, Thursday, October 24, 2019. 808 Old Baltimore Pike, Newark, DE 19702. Visitation with the family will be at 10:00am, and a service will follow at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barbara, may be sent to either The , https://donate3.cancer.org; or to Bible Fellowship Church of Newark, http://www.bfcnewarkde.
For a more detailed obituary, please visit https://www.stranofeeley.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019