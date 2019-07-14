|
|
Barbara Ford Harrell
Wilmington, DE - Barbara Ford Harrell, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on July 7 surrounded by her family. She was 86.
Born in Washington, D. C., Barb received a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations from the University of Maryland, where she was an active member of Delta Gamma, a women's organization formed to "Do Good." She began her career at NBC Studios, where she worked in the promotions department. After moving to Wilmington, Barb owned and operated several successful businesses that showcased her creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. In addition to managing Trimark of Brandywine direct mail advertising, she baked wedding cakes, and sold tailor-made table pads.
Throughout her long life, Barb volunteered her time and talents to many organizations and causes important to her. At Trinity Episcopal Parish, she served on the Welcoming Committee and the Flower Guild. She was a member of St. Alban's Altar Guild and taught Sunday school there. Barb also enjoyed working as a Winterthur Museum docent, a Cub Scout den mother, a cheerleading coach, and a Job's Daughters advisor. As a member and past president of the Brandywine Garden Club, she won numerous show blue ribbons, including at the Philadelphia Flower Show. Barb believed in protecting our environment, and supported the National Parks Service among other groups.
When Barb wasn't working, volunteering or preparing delicious dinners for her Bridge club, family and friends, she tended the gardens surrounding her home. Barb enjoyed selecting flowers from her gardens to create the decorative arrangements that always graced her dinner table. For many years, she was a devoted student of Ikebana, the ancient Japanese art of flower arranging. Another passion of Barb's was ballroom dancing, and she enjoyed competing at the amateur level.
Barb is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Jerald Harrell; daughters Candace Ford (Michael Welch) and Tracey Boddie (Needham); son William Ford (Kelly); stepsons Douglas Harrell (Michelle) and David Harrell (Edris); and grandchildren Matthew and Andrew Welch; Nicole, Alexandra and Victoria Boddie; Chelsea Ford and Jessica Ford Jamieson (Colton); and William and Elise Harrell. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Broaddus Marshall and Ethel Minte Marshall, and brother Robert Andrew Marshall.
A memorial service celebrating Barb's life will be held at Trinity Episcopal Parish, 1108 N. Adams Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 on Saturday, August 10 at 11:00 A.M. The family wishes to express thanks to Nancy and her colleagues at Heartland Hospice for the loving and compassionate care they provided during Barb's illness. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Episcopal Parish or Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 750 Prides Crossing, Newark, DE 19711. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from July 14 to July 16, 2019