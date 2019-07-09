|
Barbara Hausman
Wilmington - Barbara A. Hausman, 84, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Wilmington, DE, died on June 28th. Born in San Pedro, CA, Barbara relocated to Wilmington where she attended the Wilmington General Hospital School of Nursing (Class of 1955). She worked as a Pediatrician's Office Nurse for nine years before becoming the School Nurse for Tatnall School, a position she held for 34 years.
A mass of Christian burial will be held for Barbara at 11:00 am on July 11, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Church (7 Sharpley Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803). Interment at All Saints Cemetery will follow. Condolences may be shared online at mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 9, 2019