Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Ebenezer UMC
525 Polly Drummond Hill Road
Newark, DE
1932 - 2019
Newark, DE - Barbara Elizabeth Humphreys of Newark passed away, July 22, 2019. Born June 24, 1932 in Northstar, DE, Barbara was the daughter of the late Florence Lyons Humphreys and Albert Organ Humphreys.

After finishing Newark High School, Barbara went on to graduate from the Wilmington General School of Nursing. Practicing first there and at St. Francis, she then spent several years as a nurse in Hawaii. Returning stateside, Barbara served for 5 years as a nurse at Forest Oak Elementary School, reflecting her special affection for the young.

Marked by polio in childhood, Barbara devoted herself to the welfare of special needs children. Taking a position with the Dept. of Public Instruction, she helped craft Special Education policies and programs implemented throughout Delaware. Having completed a Masters of Education at the University of Delaware, she later earned a Ph.D. from Nova Southeastern University. She retired after 25 years with the state in 1989.

An avid Phillies fan, Barbara loved attending games with family and friends from church. Barbara was a lifetime member of Ebenezer UMC, serving on church committees and acting as lay speaker.

Barbara is survived by her brother John W. Humphreys; nephews Hugh and Jonathan Powell, as well as extended family and friends. Barbara was preceded in death by sisters Margaret and Ray, and nephews Maury Powell and Scott Kosch. A memorial service is planned for 10:00am, Saturday, Sept. 28 at Ebenezer UMC, 525 Polly Drummond Hill Road, Newark, DE 19711.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
