Barbara J. Brozoski
Wilmington - Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Barbara was a graduate of Delcastle Technical High School. After graduation, Barbara went to work as a hairdresser. She dedicated over 30 years of her life to helping her clients look their very best. On May 18, 1990 Barbara married the love of her life, Dennis Brozoski, together they shared almost 30 wonderful years together.
Barbara loved the beach. Many of her favorite memories were made in Lewes, especially the New Years Eve anchor drop celebrations. She enjoyed baking, going out to new restaurants, and her playing with her dog, Beau. But most of all Barbara loved her family. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, and sister who will be greatly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her father, Claude Stephenson, and her aunt, Elva Blackwell.
Barbara is survived by her dear husband, Dennis; her son, Kyle; her mother, Jean Stephenson; and her brothers, Karl and John Stephenson.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the celebration of life for Barbara at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilm., DE 19805 on Tuesday, Feb 25, at 11:00am. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday evening, Feb 24, from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Interment will take place at Gracelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family ask contributions to the Helen Graham Cancer Center, 4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020