Delmar - Barbara Jane Mundorf Buffington, age 84, of Delmar, DE. passed away on August 28, 2019, peacefully at home. Born in York, Pennsylvania, she is the daughter of the late John Blair Mundorf, Jr. and Mary Eleanor Reachard Mundorf. Barbara retired in 1997 from the Chrysler Corporation in Newark, Delaware as a paint technician. She loved to sew, attend bible study, play 500 rummy, garden, and make crafts. Barbara also loved spending time with her dear friends, who will miss her greatly. She is survived by five children; Crawford Matthews, Jr. (Debbie) of Seaford, David Matthews (Pam) of Seaford, Robert Matthews (Brenda) of Laurel, MaryAnn Bryan of Seaford, Barbara Lynn Cleveland (Pat) of Wilmington. Ten grandchildren; Robbie, Nick, Richie, Christina, John, Jenny, Janie Lynn, Sallie, CW, Kenzie, and Cody. Thirteen great grandchildren and a sister Lorraine Brownell of Calabash, NC also survive her. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Seaford Wesleyan Church "The Ark". Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, Florida 33134, America Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, or the s (in her name), P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel, DE.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 4, 2019