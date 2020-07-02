Barbara Jane Travers
Lewes - Barbara Jane Travers, age 81 of Lewes, DE, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, at the Moorings in Lewes. Her husband George was holding her hand when she passed into the house of the Lord. She was born on August 22, 1938 in Wilmington, DE, daughter of the late Paul and Emily Garrett.
Barbara was a graduate of PS DuPont High School, Class of 1956. She graduated from Goldey College of Business 2 years later. Barbara taught nursery school and Sunday school at Aldersgate Church. In 1965 she met George, the love of her life, and they were married in 1970. They moved to Rehoboth Beach 25 years ago and enjoyed the wonderful life they made together. Barbara was a loving and devoted wife and friend, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her children from a previous marriage: Karen, Wendy, and Stephen. She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, George Travers of Lewes, DE.
Services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.
Mr. Travers would like to extend his heartfelt gratitude to the skilled nursing staff at The Moorings at Lewes for their exceptional care of Barbara.
Please visit Barbara's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com
.