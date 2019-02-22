Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Committal
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
2465 Chesapeake City Road
Bear, DE
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Vanaskey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Katherine Vanaskey


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Katherine Vanaskey Obituary
Barbara Katherine Vanaskey

New Castle - Barbara Katherine Vanaskey, age 67, of New Castle, DE passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

Born in Drexel Hill, PA on April 6, 1951, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin K. and Evelyn (Pace) Richards. Barbara graduated from Claymont High School and dedicated her life to her family as a loving and talented homemaker.

A true animal lover, she was an advocate of Delaware Humane Society and Faithful Friends Animal Society. Barbara enjoyed online shopping and gaming. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and dog, Nikki.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lewis Vanaskey, Sr.; and brothers, Carl Richards, Sr. (the late Alice) and Benjamin Richards, Jr. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Traci L. Smith (Glenn); sons, Robert L. Vanaskey, Jr. and Benjamin G. Vanaskey (Jennifer); sisters, Dorothy Achuff (Jimmy) and Grace Lank (Thomas); grandchildren, Benjamin Smith and Mackenzie and Grace Marvel; great grandchild, Giovazzi Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 7 pm on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE 19720, where a funeral service will begin at 7 pm. A committal service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, in the chapel of Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Barbara's name to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
Download Now