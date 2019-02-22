|
Barbara Katherine Vanaskey
New Castle - Barbara Katherine Vanaskey, age 67, of New Castle, DE passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019.
Born in Drexel Hill, PA on April 6, 1951, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin K. and Evelyn (Pace) Richards. Barbara graduated from Claymont High School and dedicated her life to her family as a loving and talented homemaker.
A true animal lover, she was an advocate of Delaware Humane Society and Faithful Friends Animal Society. Barbara enjoyed online shopping and gaming. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and dog, Nikki.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lewis Vanaskey, Sr.; and brothers, Carl Richards, Sr. (the late Alice) and Benjamin Richards, Jr. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Traci L. Smith (Glenn); sons, Robert L. Vanaskey, Jr. and Benjamin G. Vanaskey (Jennifer); sisters, Dorothy Achuff (Jimmy) and Grace Lank (Thomas); grandchildren, Benjamin Smith and Mackenzie and Grace Marvel; great grandchild, Giovazzi Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 7 pm on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE 19720, where a funeral service will begin at 7 pm. A committal service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, in the chapel of Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Barbara's name to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
