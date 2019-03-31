|
Barbara Knox Freeland
Newark - Barbara Ann Knox Freeland, 72, peacefully passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019.
Her husband, Zane C. Freeland, passed away on April 27, 2001. She was also predeceased by her mother, Cecilia (Bielicki) Czajkowski.
Barb is survived by her daughter, Brandy Freeland Kuhl and her husband, Chris; her sisters, Rosemary Popeck, who has been her faithful caregiver throughout the last three years, Wanda McDowell (Richard), Florence Rose, Joann Popeck, and Carol Lilly; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A graveside funeral service will be held at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington on Thursday, April 4 at 12:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barb may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 ().
To view a complete obituary for Barb, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 31, 2019