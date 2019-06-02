Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Home
2509 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Home
2509 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE - Barbara L. Pullen, age 76, of Wilmington, DE passed away at Christiana Hospital on May 29, 2019. Born in Wilmington, Barbara was the daughter of the late Gertrude (Huntley) and Myron Pullen. She graduated from Conrad High School and went on to work for the State of Delaware in fraud control. Barbara enjoyed cross stitching, traveling, and loved her puppies.

Barbara is survived by her twin sister, Carol A. Pullen of Wilmington, DE; and her dear friends, Anna Kuhar, Alice Ramey, and Elizabeth Sterk.

Friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday June 4, 2019 from 12 P.M. to 1 P.M. with a memorial service beginning at 1 P.M. at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive Wilmington, DE 19804. Online condolences may be made at www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 2, 2019
