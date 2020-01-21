Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Barbara L. Ulbinsky

Barbara L. Ulbinsky Obituary
Barbara L. Ulbinsky

Wilmington - Barbara L. Ulbinsky passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020 at the Christiana Hospital.

She is survived by her husband, Charles M. Ulbinsky and her daughter, Heather Ulbinsky-Koonce.

A gathering will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808. Contributions may be made to the funeral home to defer funeral cost or to GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/f/cremation-services-for-barbara-ulbinsky? To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
