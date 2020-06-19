Barbara L. Vican
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara L. Vican

Milford - On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Barbara Lee (Boswell) Vican, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 74. Barbara was born on September 9, 1945 in Philadelphia, PA to Charles and Florence (Webb) Boswell.

She graduated from Lincoln High School in Philadelphia, PA in 1964. She moved to Milford, DE in 1967 where she met and married Antony J. 'Jay' Vican, Jr. on November 25, 1967.

She worked at Milford Pharmacy and Ragain's Pharmacy prior to her children being born and in the 1980's through the 1990's Barbara worked as a substitute teacher at Milford Middle School and Milford High School.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jay; son, Darren and daughter-in-law, Kristen; grandchildren, Logan, Kyle, Avery and Chase of Millersville, MD; and daughter, Maria Vican of Milford, DE.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford, DE.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry - Short Funeral Home
119-121 N.W. Front Street
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-8091
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved