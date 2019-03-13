Services
Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
86 Pine Street
Oxford, PA 19363
610 932-9584
Barbara L. Woerner, 71, of Bear, DE passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.

Barbara was devoted to her late husband, Francis L. Woerner of 53 years.

Born in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late William C. Sr., and Gertrude Woodward Grimes.

She was a loving mother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a tremendous cook who loved to feed family and friends. She had the gift of gab talking to everyone she met.

She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth (Derrick) Aliff of Georgetown, DE and Debbie (Frank) Armstrong of New Castle, DE; one son, Francis, Jr. (Kimberly) Woerner of Kennett Square; eight grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Ann Jones.

A Memorial Service will be held 2 pm Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Grace Lawn Memorial Chapel, 2220 N Dupont Hwy, New Castle, DE 19720. where friends and family may visit from 1-2 pm.

Interment will be in Grace Lawn Memorial Park.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA.

On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
