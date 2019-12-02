Services
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home
108 Cross Creek Rd
Central, SC 29630
864-639-2411
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Clemson United Methodist Church
300 Frontage Road
Clemson, SC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Clemson United Methodist Church
300 Frontage Road
Clemson, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Leathrum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Leathrum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Leathrum Obituary
Barbara Leathrum

Clemson, SC - Barbara P. Leathrum

Clemson, SC

Barbara Phillips Leathrum, 81, wife of James F. Leathrum passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Clemson Downs.

Barbara was born in Wilmington, Delaware, the daughter of the late John H. Phillips, Jr. and Beatrice Donovan Phillips. She was in the first class to receive a B.S. in Nursing from the University of Delaware. She was a registered nurse and was a teacher at Princeton Hospital in Princeton, NJ in her early career. Most of her life she has been an advocate for persons with disabilities having been appointed to the SC Developmental Disabilities Council. She served on the Board of Protection and Advocacy. She was known as the principal author of The Transition Plan from School to Employment for persons with disabilities. She was an active member of Clemson United Methodist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons, James F. Leathrum, Jr. and wife, Patricia of Chesapeake, VA, Thomas E. Leathrum and wife, Laura of Jacksonville, AL and Roger A. Leathrum of Clemson; and grandchildren, Colleen L. Allen and husband, Michael, Duncan J. Leathrum, Travis W. Leathrum, Erin M. Leathrum and Scott T. Leathrum.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her brother, John H. Phillips III.

Memorial services were held Saturday Nov. 30, 2019 at Clemson United Methodist Church. Graveside service will take place at 11:00 AM, Friday, December 6, 2019 in Barrett's Chapel Cemetery in Frederica, Delaware.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Clemson United Methodist Church, PO Box 590, Clemson, SC 29633-0590 or to the CARC Foundation (for Clemson Downs), PO BOX 503, Clemson, SC 29633.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central-Clemson Commons.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -