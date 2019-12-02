|
|
Barbara Leathrum
Clemson, SC - Barbara P. Leathrum
Clemson, SC
Barbara Phillips Leathrum, 81, wife of James F. Leathrum passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Clemson Downs.
Barbara was born in Wilmington, Delaware, the daughter of the late John H. Phillips, Jr. and Beatrice Donovan Phillips. She was in the first class to receive a B.S. in Nursing from the University of Delaware. She was a registered nurse and was a teacher at Princeton Hospital in Princeton, NJ in her early career. Most of her life she has been an advocate for persons with disabilities having been appointed to the SC Developmental Disabilities Council. She served on the Board of Protection and Advocacy. She was known as the principal author of The Transition Plan from School to Employment for persons with disabilities. She was an active member of Clemson United Methodist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons, James F. Leathrum, Jr. and wife, Patricia of Chesapeake, VA, Thomas E. Leathrum and wife, Laura of Jacksonville, AL and Roger A. Leathrum of Clemson; and grandchildren, Colleen L. Allen and husband, Michael, Duncan J. Leathrum, Travis W. Leathrum, Erin M. Leathrum and Scott T. Leathrum.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her brother, John H. Phillips III.
Memorial services were held Saturday Nov. 30, 2019 at Clemson United Methodist Church. Graveside service will take place at 11:00 AM, Friday, December 6, 2019 in Barrett's Chapel Cemetery in Frederica, Delaware.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Clemson United Methodist Church, PO Box 590, Clemson, SC 29633-0590 or to the CARC Foundation (for Clemson Downs), PO BOX 503, Clemson, SC 29633.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central-Clemson Commons.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019