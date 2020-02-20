|
Barbara Lee Ferguson Gollicker
Port Orange, FL - Barbara Lee Ferguson Gollicker, 74, of Port Orange, FL, formerly of Rehoboth Beach, DE passed away Monday February 17, 2020. She was born July 21, 1945 in Wilmington, DE, the daughter of the late Basil and Lucien (Davis) Ferguson.
Barbara attended AI Dupont High School, Class of 1963 and the University of Delaware, College of Business and Economics, Class of 1967. She was a long time resident of Rehoboth Beach, DE and Port Orange, FL. She had a long and successful career in business management. She began her career at Atlantic Aviation where she was the manager of the Flight Training School for several years. She went on to independent management consulting and next founded and was president of Sussex Employment Services. She later worked with and supported her husband in the development of multiple business ventures. She was an active member of Spruce Creek Country Club where she enjoyed golf and bridge. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Thomas Gollicker, her brother, Bill Ferguson, her son Thomas Gollicker, Jr., her daughter, Cheryl Gorman and husband Patrick, her grand children, Brigid and PJ Gorman, her niece Michelle Ferguson and her nephew, Bill Ferguson, Jr., also by many cousins and numerous loving friends.
Services will be announced for a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Barbara Gollicker to give.moffitt.org.
Arrangements are being handled by Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange, 1201 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange, FL 32127.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020