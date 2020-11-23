Barbara Lee McCloskey
New Castle - Barbara Lee McCloskey, age 88, of New Castle, DE passed away Monday, November 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James J. McCloskey; Devoted mother of James L. (Phyllis) McCloskey, Robert L. McCloskey, Joseph P. (Evelyn) McCloskey and Cindy L. (James) Stafford; She is also survived by many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Mrs. McCloskey enjoyed time spent with her family, was active in the foster care system, and was a very active member of the Senior Center. She had a love for music that she passed on to all her children. Barbara and her husband would dance at any function that had music. She loved to cook for family and friends and was an Avon lady for over 30 years.
Due to Covid restrictions, services will be held privately.
