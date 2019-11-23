|
Barbara Lee Mullins
Elkton, MD - Barbara Lee Mullins, 82, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. Born in Elkton on August 4, 1937, she was the daughter of the late James N. Sample, Sr. and Lillian Hunt Sample.
Mrs. Mullins was a homemaker and owner of Country Crafts Gift Shop. She had been an active member of Elkton United Methodist Church and was an excellent seamstress who also enjoyed sewing, cooking, canning and gardening.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mullins was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Troy Mullins and brothers, Allen E. Sample and T. Richard Sample.
Survivors include her daughters, Denise K. Mullins (Tracy Lynch), Germantown, MD and Bethany Mullins Ratcliffe (John), Earleville, MD; brother, James N. Sample Jr., Elkton, MD, granddaughter, Katlyn McEvoy, and her loyal companion, caregiver and BFF, Melissa Grant.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton with visitation at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the service in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main Street, Elkton 21921.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019