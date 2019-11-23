Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hicks Home for Funerals
103 W. Stockton St.
Elkton, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Hicks Home for Funerals
103 W. Stockton St.
Elkton, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Mullins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Lee Mullins


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Lee Mullins Obituary
Barbara Lee Mullins

Elkton, MD - Barbara Lee Mullins, 82, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. Born in Elkton on August 4, 1937, she was the daughter of the late James N. Sample, Sr. and Lillian Hunt Sample.

Mrs. Mullins was a homemaker and owner of Country Crafts Gift Shop. She had been an active member of Elkton United Methodist Church and was an excellent seamstress who also enjoyed sewing, cooking, canning and gardening.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mullins was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Troy Mullins and brothers, Allen E. Sample and T. Richard Sample.

Survivors include her daughters, Denise K. Mullins (Tracy Lynch), Germantown, MD and Bethany Mullins Ratcliffe (John), Earleville, MD; brother, James N. Sample Jr., Elkton, MD, granddaughter, Katlyn McEvoy, and her loyal companion, caregiver and BFF, Melissa Grant.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton with visitation at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the service in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main Street, Elkton 21921.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hicks Home For Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -