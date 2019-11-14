|
Barbara Lee Ohlson Tanner
Rehoboth Beach - Barbara died on November 10, 2019 after a sudden, brief illness. She was born in 1926 in Wilmington, DE. She attended Endicott College, where she studied art and drama.
She was married to Tommy Tanner in 1949 at Grace Methodist Church in Wilmington, DE.
Barbara lived a long and full life and was a multi-talented artist. She excelled in many arts which included painting in many mediums; jewelry, silversmithing, and the very finest handwork, crewel embroidery, knitting and cross stitch crocheting. She made beautiful pottery as well. Her artistic abilities showed in her interior decorating and homemaking. Many happy years were spent at Charis Crafts, which was part of Grace Church, and is where she made life-long friends.
After Tommy retired and they moved to Rehoboth permanently, she attended Bethel Methodist Church in Lewes. Barbara Lee cherished and loved to spend time with her many good friends. She was involved with the Embroiderers Guild, the Silversmith Group, The Cape Artists, the Rehoboth Art League, The Delaware Watercolor Society and others.
Barbara Lee was on the Board of Kentmere in Wilmington, DE. Barbara loved her dogs and always enjoyed them from childhood on. She also loved their horses, especially "Wide Country" and "Jose Canyousee", and enjoyed spending time with them and spoiling them with treats at the farm whenever possible. Barbara Lee also enjoyed watching golf on Sunday afternoons.
She was predeceased in death by her husband of 50 years, Tommy Tanner, and her parents, Madeline and Paul Ohlson. She was a devoted wife and daughter. Barbara is survived by her niece Janet McNulty of Dover, grandnieces Cayla and Alyssa McNulty, and longtime dear friends, Kevin and Jim Lamborn of Middletown and their daughters, Meg Massey (David); their children, Liliana and Lucas, and Leah Lamborn (Joel/Fiance).
Everyone would agree that Barbara had a generous heart, was very kind and of good nature. She loved sharing her many gifts while being modest and self-depreciating.
She will be deeply missed. Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
