|
|
Barbara M. Stuckey
Wilmington - Barbara M. Stuckey (Perry) of Wilmington, Delaware passed away on July 21, 2019 at the age of 86.
She was born in Morrisville, Pennsylvania to the late Mary Catherine (Barnes) and Everitte William Perry. Barbara had eight brothers and is survived by three, along with their wives: John and Francine Perry, Gene and Carol Perry, and Fred and Carol Perry.
Barbara graduated from Florence High School and worked at Westinghouse and the Roebling Steel Company as a young woman. She became a devoted homemaker for her family and enjoyed the beaches of New Jersey and Florida throughout her life.
Barbara is also survived by two sons, Richard Stuckey and David Stuckey, and his wife Annette, as well as seven grandchildren and her former husband. She was predeceased by her youngest son, Donald Stuckey.
The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara's name may be made to The Ministry of Caring, 115 E. 14th St., Wilmington, DE 19801. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 23, 2019