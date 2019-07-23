Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Stuckey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara M. Stuckey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara M. Stuckey Obituary
Barbara M. Stuckey

Wilmington - Barbara M. Stuckey (Perry) of Wilmington, Delaware passed away on July 21, 2019 at the age of 86.

She was born in Morrisville, Pennsylvania to the late Mary Catherine (Barnes) and Everitte William Perry. Barbara had eight brothers and is survived by three, along with their wives: John and Francine Perry, Gene and Carol Perry, and Fred and Carol Perry.

Barbara graduated from Florence High School and worked at Westinghouse and the Roebling Steel Company as a young woman. She became a devoted homemaker for her family and enjoyed the beaches of New Jersey and Florida throughout her life.

Barbara is also survived by two sons, Richard Stuckey and David Stuckey, and his wife Annette, as well as seven grandchildren and her former husband. She was predeceased by her youngest son, Donald Stuckey.

The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara's name may be made to The Ministry of Caring, 115 E. 14th St., Wilmington, DE 19801. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.