Barbara Mae "Nan" Smith
Wilmington - Barbara Mae Smith, age 85, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 12 pm until 1 pm on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at St. James Episcopal Church, 2106 St. James Church Road, Wilmington, DE, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 pm. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's name to St. James Episcopal Church, at the address listed above.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019