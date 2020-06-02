Barbara (Gillen) Medvid
Hockessin - Barbara (Gillen) Medvid, age 81, passed away on May 30, 2020 at her home in Hockessin, DE, surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born and raised in Chester and was a 1957 graduate of Notre Dame Girls High School, Moylan. She worked as a clerk for Bell of PA, Southeast National Bank, QVC, and AIG. Barbara was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Hockessin. She enjoyed spending time with her friends playing Pinochle, Rummikub, and vacationing at the beach. Her greatest joy was watching her grandkids participate in their sports and activities.
She was the daughter of the late William and Sarah (Connelly) Gillen, and sister of the late Alberta Robinson, Dorcus Roland, and Daniel Gillen.
Survivors: her loving children: Cindy Romanick (the late Mark), Stephen Medvid (Fiancé Margaret Breslin), and Elaine Rutz (Kevin); sister: Pollyanne Korenkiewicz; loving friend and sister-in-law: Edith Gillen; grandchildren: Jocelyn Medvid, Allison Romanick, Gregory Rutz, Michael Rutz, Stephen Medvid, Jack Rutz, Melissa Romanick, Thomas Rutz; and children of Stephen Medvid's Fiancé: Gregory and Allyson Panaccione.
Visitation: Friday, June 5, 2020 from 11:00 am-12:30 pm at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA; Face masks will be required to enter the building and there will be a 10 person limit to the number of immediate family, extended family, and friends allowed in the building at any given time. Graveside Service and Burial: Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Edgewood Memorial Park, 325 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA, all are welcome to attend. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to Hope Force International at www.hopeforce.org, please designate donation for Haiti Relief. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.