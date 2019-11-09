Services
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Steppo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ordione Steppo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ordione Steppo Obituary
Barbara Ordione Steppo

Barbara Ordione Steppo, 94, peacefully passed away on November 1st, 2019.

Barbara was born in Portsmouth, NH to the late Otis Odiorne and Mamie Corkum Odiorne. She was a talented artist, primarily working in oil paintings.

Barbara is survived by daughter Cam Steppo D'Attilio (David); grandchildren Malinda, Rebecca, Jennifer, Shannon, and Shawn; great grandchildren Morgan, Jack, Nathan, Clayton, Claire, Lucas, Sofia, and Cate; sister Elizabeth Atherton; and close nephew Scott Atherton along with other nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Carmen Steppo; children Suzanne Steppo Riley and Douglas John Steppo; and siblings June Bragdon, Herman Odiorne, and Buddy Odiorne.

Funeral Services and Burial will be privately held in Portsmouth, NH.

CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME

(302)658-9095
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -