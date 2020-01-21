|
|
Barbara Philomena (nee: Iannarella) Garrity
Chardon, OH - Age 78 of Chardon, Ohio peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family on January 16, 2020. Born September 18, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA to Matthew and Elsie (nee: Gorcyca) Iannarella. Barbara lived in Wilmington, Delaware for 34 years where she practiced as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Barbara's work history consisted of nurse partner to Dr. J. Schram (Hollywood, Florida), Dr. F. Rech (Claymont, Delaware) and Brandywine Counseling. On December 4, 1980, she married her high school sweetheart, John Bernard Garrity, who preceded her February 14, 2014.
Barbara was an extraordinary friend, sister, daughter and most importantly mother. Barbara was a woman of strength, courage and determination. Her sense of humor was one of a kind. She raised three daughters ensuring each would carry her wisdom and love to each and every part of their lives especially their children. Her love for her daughters and grandchildren was endless. She will always be remembered as "THE BEST MOM AND NANA EVER!".
Barbara is survived by her daughters: Dori (Mike) Kondracki, Theresa McDannell and Barbara (Matthew Krejsa) DeLeva, grandchildren: Allison and Kristin Kondracki, Paul McDannell, and Megan and Emily Loiselle.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, granddaughter, Caitlyn McDannell, siblings, John Iannarella and Helen Carroll.
Visitation will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, followed by a Prayer Service beginning at 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice of the Western Reserve P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Information and condolences on-line at www.burrservice.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020