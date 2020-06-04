Barbara Piazza
Wilmington - Barbara Piazza, age 87, of Wilmington, Delaware died May 29, 2020 in the Christiana Hospital.
Barbara was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas on May 10, 1933. Her parents, after living in Delaware, had moved to Arkansas to be near her father's family. Barbara's mother and father then returned to Wilmington, Delaware when her father accepted a position at the DuPont Experimental Station.
Barbara's mother passed away when she was sixteen years old, and as the second eldest child, she helped her father with her younger siblings. At the age of eighteen, her father also passed away. Barbara and her younger siblings then lived with relatives in Wilmington. After this difficult beginning, Barbara refused to succumb to the challenges that were ahead of her.
Barbara was a graduate of Conrad High School in Wilmington, Delaware. Upon graduation, she found employment with the DuPont company where she held many administrative assistant positions within different divisions.
Barbara married Armond Piazza, the love of her life, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage. They moved to Cranston Heights, Delaware where they raised their family. When their youngest child reached the first grade, Barbara again returned to the work force. She joined the JCPenney company at the Price's Corner Shopping Center where she held many positions within the store and warehouse.
After moving the family to Newark, Delaware, Barbara left the JCPenney company and returned to administrative assistant positions for many different organizations and individuals. She eventually found herself again with the DuPont company, culminating her career.
Throughout her life, she continued her education, along with her husband, taking courses at Goldey-Beacom College. Barbara and her husband loved to travel. While their children were young, they planned trips for the family, loading their station wagon and traveling near and far on wonderful adventures. As their children grew older, Barbara and Armond continued their travels. After her husband retired, Barbara and he traveled extensively throughout the United States, including trips to both Hawaii and England.
During this period of her life, she and her husband relocated to South Carolina where they lived for 12 years. Health issues prompted a return to Delaware in 2017 to be closer to family. Unfortunately, Barbara would lose her beloved Armond two months after their return to Delaware.
Barbara found solace in the family that she and her husband had created. Barbara's dream was always to be a pre school teacher and she fulfilled that desire through creating her own family. Barbara's strength and perseverance gave her the will to defeat two battles with cancer.
Barbara possessed a great zeal for life. Barbara championed for causes that she believed in throughout her life. She volunteered at local hospitals and found her greatest joy in comforting those around her.
Following the death of her husband, Barbara entered an assisted living community. There, she continued her motherly role in life helping those who had aged sooner than she.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Armond Piazza, her father Jesse Beal, her mother Naomi (Baker) Beal, her brothers Robert, Wayne, Frank and Roger, and her sisters Janet Walton and Sandra. Barbara is survived by her children, Joe (Andrea Miller), Mike, Marguerite (Brett Carmine), Vince, Mark, Tom (Machelle), her grandchildren Tim, Adam, Kristen, Gina, Luke and Zach, her sisters and brothers in law Ernest Piazza, Evelyn and Dr. Herb Casalena and Rosemary Piazza and Tom DiLuzio, and many nieces and nephews.
Services and burial will be private at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Wilmington - Barbara Piazza, age 87, of Wilmington, Delaware died May 29, 2020 in the Christiana Hospital.
Barbara was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas on May 10, 1933. Her parents, after living in Delaware, had moved to Arkansas to be near her father's family. Barbara's mother and father then returned to Wilmington, Delaware when her father accepted a position at the DuPont Experimental Station.
Barbara's mother passed away when she was sixteen years old, and as the second eldest child, she helped her father with her younger siblings. At the age of eighteen, her father also passed away. Barbara and her younger siblings then lived with relatives in Wilmington. After this difficult beginning, Barbara refused to succumb to the challenges that were ahead of her.
Barbara was a graduate of Conrad High School in Wilmington, Delaware. Upon graduation, she found employment with the DuPont company where she held many administrative assistant positions within different divisions.
Barbara married Armond Piazza, the love of her life, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage. They moved to Cranston Heights, Delaware where they raised their family. When their youngest child reached the first grade, Barbara again returned to the work force. She joined the JCPenney company at the Price's Corner Shopping Center where she held many positions within the store and warehouse.
After moving the family to Newark, Delaware, Barbara left the JCPenney company and returned to administrative assistant positions for many different organizations and individuals. She eventually found herself again with the DuPont company, culminating her career.
Throughout her life, she continued her education, along with her husband, taking courses at Goldey-Beacom College. Barbara and her husband loved to travel. While their children were young, they planned trips for the family, loading their station wagon and traveling near and far on wonderful adventures. As their children grew older, Barbara and Armond continued their travels. After her husband retired, Barbara and he traveled extensively throughout the United States, including trips to both Hawaii and England.
During this period of her life, she and her husband relocated to South Carolina where they lived for 12 years. Health issues prompted a return to Delaware in 2017 to be closer to family. Unfortunately, Barbara would lose her beloved Armond two months after their return to Delaware.
Barbara found solace in the family that she and her husband had created. Barbara's dream was always to be a pre school teacher and she fulfilled that desire through creating her own family. Barbara's strength and perseverance gave her the will to defeat two battles with cancer.
Barbara possessed a great zeal for life. Barbara championed for causes that she believed in throughout her life. She volunteered at local hospitals and found her greatest joy in comforting those around her.
Following the death of her husband, Barbara entered an assisted living community. There, she continued her motherly role in life helping those who had aged sooner than she.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Armond Piazza, her father Jesse Beal, her mother Naomi (Baker) Beal, her brothers Robert, Wayne, Frank and Roger, and her sisters Janet Walton and Sandra. Barbara is survived by her children, Joe (Andrea Miller), Mike, Marguerite (Brett Carmine), Vince, Mark, Tom (Machelle), her grandchildren Tim, Adam, Kristen, Gina, Luke and Zach, her sisters and brothers in law Ernest Piazza, Evelyn and Dr. Herb Casalena and Rosemary Piazza and Tom DiLuzio, and many nieces and nephews.
Services and burial will be private at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.