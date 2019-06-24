|
Barbara Ruf Gordon
Newport - Barbara Ruf Gordon passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 21, 2019 at the age of 77 after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer.
Affectionately known as Babs, she was born to Rod and Anne Ruf on May 16, 1942 at Gross Hospital in Wilmington. A proud third generation Delawarean and the daughter of a Wilmington firefighter, Babs grew up with her younger sister Joan learning the importance of family, prayer, community and outreach. She enjoyed being a member of Zion Lutheran Church, visiting the family farm in Minquadale and attending Conrad High School.
Babs' career began at DuPont and ended at Conectiv (now Delmarva Power), where her "get it done" attitude helped make various departments throughout her career organized, efficient and full of positive energy.
As a young mother, Babs helped start a successful family business. For years she simultaneously provided support to the business while running a loving, supportive household for her four children. Babs was the epitome of a multi-tasker; her outstanding work ethic was surpassed only by her love for her family, and as a single mom she was known as "everybody's mother," always welcoming and possessing the innate ability to make each person she met feel loved.
She will forever be known for her exuberance for life, her passion for sharing meals and conversation, her joy in spending time with loved ones at South Bethany Beach, and above all else, her love, loyalty and commitment to her family and friends, whom she cherished dearly.
She is survived by her four children, Lori (David), James (Annette), John (Jessica), Katie (Patrick), and Ronnie (Sheila), whom she considered one of her own, her 11 grandchildren, Ryan, Hunter, Brianna, Chandler, Bailey, Riley, Mia, Mikaela, Patrick, Kennedy and Declan, her sister Joan (Matt), nieces Cindy (Scott), Julia (Travis), her Uncle Charlie and countless family and friends whom she adored.
Friends are invited to a gathering at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington from 5 to 8 PM on Wednesday June 26th. A Memorial Mass will be held the next day at 11:30 AM at Saint Ann's RC Church, 2013 Gilpin Avenue, Wilmington. Burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate, or through the mail at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Published in The News Journal from June 24 to June 25, 2019