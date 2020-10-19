Barbara S. Banks
West Grove, PA - Barbara S. Banks, age 88, of West Grove, PA, and formerly of Newark, DE, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Born in Ayden, NC on February 8, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Richard L. and Mary Evelyn (Pittman) Smith. Barbara dedicated her life to her family as a talented homemaker. She was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church of Newark for many years where she was a Stephen Minister. Beloved for her generosity of spirit and willingness to share, Barbara enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels and going to the Newark Senior Center.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel E. Banks, Sr. She is survived by her children, Daniel E. Banks, Jr. (Susan Hernandez) of Elkton, MD, Debra B. Hertzfeld (Edward) of Lewes, Dennis L. Banks of Venice, FL, Dwayne S. Banks (Denise) of San Clemente, CA and David Leo Banks (Jessica Donnelly-Banks) of Chadds Ford, PA; 16 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Newark, 292 West Main Street, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Newark, at the address listed above with Attention: Financial Secretary, or to the Food Bank of Delaware, 222 Lake Drive, Newark, DE 19702.
