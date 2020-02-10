Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Frye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara S. Frye

Barbara S. Frye Obituary
Barbara S. Frye

Wilmington - Barbara Frye, 74, of Wilmington Delaware died on February 9, 2020 surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with cancer. She graduated from Ursuline Academy in Wilmington Delaware and received her bachelors in education from the University of Delaware. She taught at Ursuline Academy for 35 years, where she touched the lives of countless students.

Barbara was an avid reader. She enjoyed traveling and relaxing by the ocean. Barbara was a dedicated member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church for 24 years. Her greatest love was spending time with her family.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Wright and Sylvia Sanders. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Gary Frye; her daughters and sons-in-law, Barbie and Jason, Amy and Erik; and her grandchildren, Brent, Chase and Caitlin.

A memorial service will be held on Friday February 14th at 11:00 am at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 2800 Duncan Road, Wilmington, DE 19808.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friendship House, 720 North Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.

For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020
