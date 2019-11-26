|
Barbara S. "Bobbie" Smith
Ocean View - Barbara Stephens "Bobbie" Smith, age 81, of Ocean View, DE formerly of Delaware City and New Castle, DE passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Wilmington, DE on November 24, 1937 daughter of the late Wallace Stephens and the late Virginia (Press) Stephens. "Bobbie" was a graduate of Delaware City High School. She worked as a secretary for the William Penn High School in New Castle, DE and then for the Selbyville Middle School retiring in the late 90's.
"Bobbie" was a competitive long distance swimmer with the Middletown Lions Club Swim Team. She enjoyed quilting, smocking, knitting, cross-stitching and teaching those that were interested in her craft. "Bobbie" was a member of the Sip & Stitch in Ocean City, MD, the Sussex Stitchers and the Wee Care Program, a smocking group which make gowns and donates to local hospitals for infants that pass at birth. She was also an animal lover and enjoyed collecting anything associated with turtles.
She will be remembered for her inner strength, great sense of humor and loving and compassionate personality. "Bobbie" was a wonderful mother and loving mom mom to her grandchildren. The family also appreciates the Ocean View Police Department and the police officers that would faithfully stop by and visit with her. She considered them as an extension of her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Ward Smith in 2000 and a brother, William Wallace Stephens. She is survived by her five children, Pamela Ann Smith of Charleston, SC, Gary Allen Smith and his wife Beverly Fountain Smith of Chinquapin, NC, Nancy Lynn Smith-Pugh and her husband, Dalton Edward Pugh of Round Rock, TX, Howard Mark Smith and his wife, Donna Ciarmella-Smith of Ocean View, DE and Steven Reed Smith of Elkton, MD; 14 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Nephew, Jeremy B. Stephens and his wife, Karen Ricciardi Stephens and 2 great nieces of Naples, FL. She cherished her loving and supportive cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930, where friends and family may visit after 10 AM. Interment will follow at Ocean View Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Ocean View, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in "Bobbie's" name to Seasons Hospice Foundation, 220 Continental Dr., Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713 or the ASPCA by visiting www.aspca.org
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019