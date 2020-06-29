Barbara Santymire



Greensburg, PA - Barbara Santymire, age 72, of Greensburg, PA, previously of Cleveland Heights, OH and Wilmington, DE, passed away early Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Greensburg Care Center in Greensburg, PA.



She was born March 25, 1948, in Morgantown, WV, the only child of the late Morton and Helen (Clem) Santymire. Graduate of Brandywine High School she received her Bachelor's degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College in 1981. She worked in several hospitals as well as private practices in her position as an echocardiographer: Veteran's Hospital, DE; Children's Hospital Philadelphia, PA; Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, VA; Allegheny General Hospital, PA; West Penn Hospital, PA; West Allegheny Hospital, PA.



Mother of Helen Barbara Plummer of Wilmington, DE; Joanne Kreinbrook (Eric) of Greensburg, PA; Elizabeth Caldwell of Fredericksburg, VA; Cynthia Krigbaum (Raleigh) of Marietta, OH; and proud grandmother of Hannah Grace, Gabriella Leigh, Anna Ruth, Caleb Morton, and Heidi Evelyn.



The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Greensburg Care Center and Grane Hospice for their outstanding compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the "Alliance Great Commission Fund, Memo: Roos Support", The Alliance, 8595 Explorer Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80920.



There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc., 601 Weldon Street, Latrobe.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store