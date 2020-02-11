Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Barbara Sara Argoe


1937 - 2020
Barbara Sara Argoe Obituary
Barbara Sara Argoe

New Castle - Barbara Sara Argoe, age 82, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020.

Born in New Jersey on September 12, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Robert V. and Gertrude Ella (Hagelgans) Fleming. Barbara worked as a talented beauty consultant at Strawbridge & Clothier, where she made many friends during her 20-year career with them.

Barbara, along with her closest friends enjoyed taking yearly trips, which included taking their hairdresser. Throughout the years, she and her husband loved spending time with their family at Dewey Beach creating 30 wonderful years of memories. She will always be remembered as a wonderful mom, nanny, sister, aunt and dear friend to many.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Firman Collins Argoe. She is survived by her children, Barbara Stack (Jeff), Sandy Hughes, Kelly Bubb (Scott) and Jeffrey Argoe (Angela); siblings, Kathy Duke (Scooter) and Robert Fleming (Jackie); grandchildren, Michael, Nicole (Roger), JC (Megan), Marc, Cody, Jillian (Rusty), Logan (Derek) and Brittney; 10 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 noon on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to the , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
